North South embraces Argentina via Santa Rita Estates

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  01 July, 2022

North South Wines is launching two new wine ranges into the UK from the Santa Rita Estate stable.

Against a backdrop of continued and growing demand for Argentine wines, the partnership brings on board Los Cardos Private Collection from Doña Paula and Malbado from Santa Rita Estates.

The Los Cardos Private Collection includes a single vineyard Cabernet and Malbec from Luján De Cuyo, plus a Sauvignon and a Chardonnay from Uco Valley.

The Malbado, which translates from the Spanish as ‘the wicked one’, is designed to “showcase what Luján De Cuyo can achieve” with Malbec from its stony soils and arid, high altitude climate.

As befits the strongly sustainable ethos of North South Wines (a Harpers Sustainability Charter Champion), the new additions are sustainably produced and certified in Argentina.

“Argentina is something we have been thinking about for a long time, we wanted to get things right and work with a supplier that offered the whole package: excellent quality, the ability to grow and an understanding of how to do business in the UK,” said North South’s MD, Kim Wilson.

“Argentina seems to be particularly popular with a younger, digitally savvy generation, so it was paramount for us to have a partner who is dynamic in that respect and understands the UK market.”

Andres Lavados, CEO of Santa Rita Estates added: “The UK remains a hugely important market for us, last year the Argentine sector recorded a 23% growth in terms of value and is one of the fastest growing markets of origin.

“With named brands outperforming own label and the premium tier of over £9 experiencing one of the largest areas of growth, the shared goals of category growth within sustainable business parameters makes this a perfectly aligned partnership.”



Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
