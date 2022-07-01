Report: How the on-trade is shaping up post-pandemic

By Andrew Catchpole

Kam Media MD Katie Moses partnered with Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole at LWF to present Shaping Up the On-trade in a Post-Pandemic World. The analysis, based on extensive research into evolving consumer consumption and purchasing trends, makes compelling reading for any operators looking to sharpen their offer.



With the pandemic having wrought havoc on the hospitality landscape, it has changed, perhaps irrevocably, as existing trends accelerated and new trends have come to the fore. And, despite serious issues, including staffing, inflation and wobbling consumer confidence, there are new opportunities arising.