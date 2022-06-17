The evolution of adult soft drinks

The past five years have been busy for the soft drinks sector in the UK. Producers have had to navigate the introduction of the sugar tax, changes in drinking habits triggered by the pandemic, and now hefty price hikes across multiple food and drink categories. The adult soft drinks sector sits at the premium end of the total soft drinks category, and this is where you can find beverages made from unique ingredients and botanicals, with bold logos and artistic artwork. It’s a fun and luxurious part of the sector, but can it survive the current cost-of-living crisis?