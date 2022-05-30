Subscriber login Close [x]
Ruinart Sommelier Challenge open for entries

By James Bayley
Published:  30 May, 2022

The UK edition of the Ruinart Sommelier Challenge is back and open for entries after a year’s forced hiatus due to Covid-19.

The top 25 candidates, as selected by judges Frédéric Panaïotis, Ronan Sayburn MS and Roxanne Dupuy, will all compete in a blind tasting. The winner of the tasing will be awarded a place on a four-day trip to the Champagne region, hosted by Ruinart’s Chef de Caves, Frédéric Panaïotis.

The 2022 ‘Uncorked’ edition will focus on understanding the impact of cork on Champagne, in particular during the ageing process. Participants will explore the physical properties of this porous yet extremely stable material and its influence on a wine’s journey. 

The itinerary for the four-day winners’ trip is put together by Panaïotis and changes every year. In 2022, activities will include a deep dive into the Champagne region plus a series of technical tastings.

Reflecting on his past experiences, 2020 winner Paul Fauvel said: “I really enjoyed the UK finals day. It was a good opportunity to challenge my tasting skills, learn more, and meet the other finalists. The masterclass was super interesting - I couldn’t believe how much goes into determining the right date to harvest!” Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, Fauvel's trip to Champagne could not take place last year as planned, so he will be heading out this year with the other winning sommeliers from around the world.

The Ruinart Sommelier Challenge is an international training and mentoring programme committed to supporting sommelier wine education. This year’s UK seminar and blind tasting competition will take place on Monday 20 June, in central London. 

Applications can be made via the UK Ruinart Sommelier Challenge website, and the successful Sommelier candidates will be selected by the judges. 

This year, The Ruinart Sommelier Challenge will take place in 15 cities worldwide. Each Challenge winner will attend the trip - a rare opportunity for these top young sommeliers to experience the region fully.

The deadline for receiving entries for the seminar and competition in London is 5 June. To enter The Ruinart Sommelier Challenge, visit https://www.ruinart.com/en-uk/ruinart-sommelier-challenge/united-kingdom-2022



 

