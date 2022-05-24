Vergelegen Estate appoints winemaker Luke O'Cuinneagain

By James Bayley

Vergelegen wine estate, one of South Africa’s premier wine producers, has announced the appointment of its new winemaker.

Luke O'Cuinneagain will take up his appointment around September this year, following in the footsteps of legendary André van Rensburg (1998-2022) and Martin Meinert (1989-1998).

O'Cuinneagain has been winemaker at Glenelly Estate in Ida’s Valley, Stellenbosch, since 2008, and previously worked for Rustenburg Estate for five years. He also gained international experience at Château de Fieuzal and Château Angelus in Bordeaux, Caves Robert Dietrich in Alsace, and Screaming Eagle in California. O'Cuinneagain holds a B.Sc. Agric (Viticulture and Oenology) Honours from Stellenbosch University and completed a course in finance from UCT Graduate School of Business.

Vergelegen MD Wayne Coetzer said he is delighted to welcome O'Cuinneagain: "His appointment followed a rigorous recruitment process undertaken by an independent panel of wine experts, with the initial total of 29 applicants whittled down to six contenders. The entire process gave us considerable insight into the extensive pool of winemaking talent in South Africa. The industry is in good hands.

“A winemaker of the calibre of André van Rensburg leaves a vast legacy. André has entrenched the highest standards of excellence in all aspects of wine production at Vergelegen, from viticulture and cellar operations to scientific research. Fortunately, we can continue to enjoy Andre’s winemaking prowess with every vintage we uncork.”







