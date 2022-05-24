Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Vergelegen Estate appoints winemaker Luke O'Cuinneagain

By James Bayley
Published:  24 May, 2022

Vergelegen wine estate, one of South Africa’s premier wine producers, has announced the appointment of its new winemaker.

Luke O'Cuinneagain will take up his appointment around September this year, following in the footsteps of legendary André van Rensburg (1998-2022) and Martin Meinert (1989-1998).

O'Cuinneagain has been winemaker at Glenelly Estate in Ida’s Valley, Stellenbosch, since 2008, and previously worked for Rustenburg Estate for five years. He also gained international experience at Château de Fieuzal and Château Angelus in Bordeaux, Caves Robert Dietrich in Alsace, and Screaming Eagle in California.  O'Cuinneagain holds a B.Sc. Agric (Viticulture and Oenology) Honours from Stellenbosch University and completed a course in finance from UCT Graduate School of Business.

Vergelegen MD Wayne Coetzer said he is delighted to welcome O'Cuinneagain: "His appointment followed a rigorous recruitment process undertaken by an independent panel of wine experts, with the initial total of 29 applicants whittled down to six contenders. The entire process gave us considerable insight into the extensive pool of winemaking talent in South Africa. The industry is in good hands.

“A winemaker of the calibre of André van Rensburg leaves a vast legacy. André has entrenched the highest standards of excellence in all aspects of wine production at Vergelegen, from viticulture and cellar operations to scientific research. Fortunately, we can continue to enjoy Andre’s winemaking prowess with every vintage we uncork.”



 

Keywords:

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Accolade Wines launch revolutionary alco...

Quietly confident return for Prowein

Winners announced for Wines from Spain A...

Jane Anson announces scholars for Bordea...

Powering up Pinot Grigio

Greek wines edge towards greater represe...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Daniel Lambert Wines: National Sales Account Manager

...

Theatre of Wine: Branch Manager - Tufnell Park

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Executive UK, Europe and America

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Assistant Brand Manager - UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95