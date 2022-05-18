Subscriber login Close [x]
Australian wineries and vineyards moving ahead in the transition to net zero emissions and to tackle climate change

By James Bayley
Published:  18 May, 2022

Sustainable Winegrowing Australia has released its inaugural Impact Report detailing the programme’s national data set on the wide range of sustainable practices being successfully implemented by vineyards and wineries across Australia.

Governed by the Australian Wine Research Institute, Australian Grape & Wine and Wine Australia, the Sustainable Winegrowing Australia programme has nearly 900 members, including Wakefield Wines, De Bortoli Wines, Gemtree Wines, Yalumba, Vasse Felix, d'Arenberg, Tyrrell’s, Henschke, Xanadu Wines, Banrock Station and Oxford Landing.

Dr Martin Cole, CEO of Wine Australia, said, “From the Hunter Valley to Margaret River, Australia is renowned for producing premium wine loved and respected worldwide. This report demonstrates our deep commitment to championing global sustainability credentials, in line with increasing consumer demands and the strides international producers are taking in this space.”

Tony Battaglene, CEO, Australian Grape & Wine and Chair of Sustainable Winegrowing Australia, added, “By seeking out and purchasing wines from programme members or certified producers, international consumers can have every confidence they are supporting sustainable-minded growers and winemakers that are helping to shape the Australian and global wine sector for the better.”

The Impact Report highlights areas of strength for Sustainable Winegrowing Australia members across four key areas - Energy, Water, Waste and People and Business:

● Energy: The programme’s members are transitioning towards the Australian grape and wine sector’s target of net zero emissions, with 100% of members measuring and reporting on scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and 72% of vineyards and 82% of wineries prioritising energy-efficient practices. ● Water: 87% of vineyards and 79% of wineries have taken action to plan, monitor and reduce water use to maximise water efficiency.

● Waste: 72% of vineyards and 89% of wineries have diverted waste from landfills and identified recycling and reuse options, furthering the Sustainable Winegrowing Australia’s commitment to the wine sector’s zero waste by 2050 target.

● People & Business: 80% of vineyards and 93% of wineries engage in at least one community or environmental initiative building better connections between wine producers and their communities to further strengthen the sector for future generations.

Find out more about Sustainable Winegrowing Australia and download the report HERE.



