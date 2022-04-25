Subscriber login Close [x]
Stoli Group announces limited edition Ukrainian-themed vodka

By James Bayley
Published:  25 April, 2022

From today (25 April) a limited-edition Ukrainian-themed Stoli vodka is available in the UK, with proceeds going to World Central Kitchen (WCK), a non-profit organisation that is providing thousands of fresh nutritious meals daily to refugees fleeing Ukraine or displaced within it.

The specially-designed blue and yellow bottle will be the first vodka to solely use the brand “Stoli” following the recently-announced decision to drop the iconic “Stolichnaya” name in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“As Ukrainians continue to suffer unimaginable losses, we are doing our small part to show unequivocal support,” said Damian McKinney, global CEO, Stoli Group. “At the outset of this conflict Stoli Group immediately provided relocation, financial and emotional support to employees and business partners in Ukraine. This limited edition Stoli Vodka bottle will not only provide financial resources to feed Ukrainian refugees, it is also a symbol of solidarity between Stoli’s team and customers with Ukraine. 

“We will be doing everything possible over the next few weeks to maximise proceeds, which includes auctioning it at events and promotions in numerous clubs and bars. One bottle has already gone for £420, and I am hoping for lots of similarly generous bids.”

Stoli Group is holding numerous events around the UK to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. Many will include 'Cocktails for Ukraine' with at least £2 for each cocktail going to the appeal in addition to the proceeds from ticket sales. Customers will also have the opportunity to learn more and donate further to WCK by scanning the QR code on the menu or by accessing this link – https://donate.wck.org/team/417707.




Harpers Wine and Spirit

Wine Stars Awards

Supplements and Special Reports

