Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Washington State tasting to feature Jamie Goode masterclass

By James Bayley
Published:  12 April, 2022

The Washington State Wine Commission is bringing 21 of its brands to London to meet trade and media professionals on 9 May 2020.

Attendees will have the opportunity to (re)discover the region and its wines across a walk-around tasting of the state wineries’ latest and finest wines.

As well as the tasting, visitors will have the opportunity to attend one of Jamie Goode's masterclasses on Washington State wine.

  • 11.30am to 12.15pm / Washington State Core varieties
  • 1.30pm to 2.15pm / Blends in Washington States
  • 2.30pm to 3.15pm / Washington State Core varieties
  • 3.30pm to 4.15pm / Blends in Washington State

Places are based on a first come first served basis

The 21 brands are:

14 Hands • Airfield Estates • Betz Family Winery • Charles Smith Wines • Chateau Ste Michelle • Cole Solare • Columbia Crest • DeLille Cellars • Double Canyon • Gramercy Cellars • L'Ecole No 41 • Mark Ryan Winery • Milbrandt Estate • Northstar Winery • Powers Winery • Saviah Cellars • Seven Hills Winery • Spring Valley Vineyard • Tenet Wines • Terra Blanca • Woodward Canyon

Date: Monday, 9th of May 2022

Time: from 11am to 6pm

Venue: Behind The Bike Shed, 384 Old St, London EC1V 9LT

You can register for the even here


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Global thirst for Champagne drives stagg...

Arribaes: The New frontier of Iberian fi...

Tim Atkin MW: Rising from the ashes

Armit Wines reveals strong 2021 financia...

Hidden Sea celebrates removing 10 millio...

Strauss & Co launches Africa’s first NFT...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Insight Analyst

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95