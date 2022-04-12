Washington State tasting to feature Jamie Goode masterclass

The Washington State Wine Commission is bringing 21 of its brands to London to meet trade and media professionals on 9 May 2020.
Attendees will have the opportunity to (re)discover the region and its wines across a walk-around tasting of the state wineries’ latest and finest wines.
As well as the tasting, visitors will have the opportunity to attend one of Jamie Goode's masterclasses on Washington State wine.
Places are based on a first come first served basis
The 21 brands are:
14 Hands • Airfield Estates • Betz Family Winery • Charles Smith Wines • Chateau Ste Michelle • Cole Solare • Columbia Crest • DeLille Cellars • Double Canyon • Gramercy Cellars • L'Ecole No 41 • Mark Ryan Winery • Milbrandt Estate • Northstar Winery • Powers Winery • Saviah Cellars • Seven Hills Winery • Spring Valley Vineyard • Tenet Wines • Terra Blanca • Woodward Canyon
Date: Monday, 9th of May 2022
Time: from 11am to 6pm
Venue: Behind The Bike Shed, 384 Old St, London EC1V 9LT
You can register for the even here