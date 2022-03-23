Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Benjamin Franchetti: Tuscany can prosper without indigenous varieties

By James Lawrence
Published:  23 March, 2022

The owner of Tenuta di Trinoro in southern Tuscany has spoken out in favour of international varieties, claiming that, in certain case, indigenous Italian grapes should play a subordinate role to imports.

“We need to focus on the right international varieties for the climate and soils of Tuscany,” said Benjamin Franchetti.

“There is a presumption that the 'right' variety must be the indigenous grape of the region. But the correct variety is simply the one that responds to the terroir with razor-sharp precision, offering a sense of place and superior quality wines. In some cases, that may be French grapes like Cabernet Franc, or Merlot.”

Franchetti inherited control of his family's estates, including a property in Sicily, after his father, Andrea, died last year.

However, according to the recent incumbent, Andrea Franchetti was no fan of certain Sicilian viticultural traditions either.

“My father believed that Chardonnay and Sicily were made for each other – he disliked the native white grape Carricante,” he said.

“The fact that Chardonnay is not indigenous to the island was irrelevant in his eyes.”

Described as a pioneer and visionary, Andrea Franchetti founded Tenuta di Trinoro in the Val d'Orcia (pictured) in the 1980s.

Bordeaux blends remain the brand's signature trademark, with a strong emphasis on Cabernet Franc, in addition to marketing a small volume of Semillon white.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Dermot Sugrue steps down as head winemak...

Soapbox: Rum colonisation has to stop

Ridgeview embraces wine tourism with new...

Calls to review ‘punishing’ tax regime a...

Drinks industry welcomes new personnel i...

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal becomes Casi...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: On Trade National Accounts Executive

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK, Europe and Americas

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95