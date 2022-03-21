Subscriber login Close [x]
Double Dutch announces return of female bartending scholarships

By James Lawrence
Published:  21 March, 2022

Double Dutch, a manufacturer of premium tonics and mixers, has confirmed that its female bartending scholarship initiative will return in 2022.

Unveiled last year by company founders, Joyce and Raissa de Haas, the programme is designed to “educate female bartending talent”.

According to a representative from Double Dutch, Joyce and Raissa, having experienced gender bias when launching the business, “are on a mission to elevate women in the industry.”

The 2021 cohort saw talent from bars such as Laki Kane, Dishoom, Ojo Rojo and Uno Mas taking part and learning from a range of mentors across a variety of topics including social media, personal branding, developing signature serves, wellness and building profitable menus.

However, in 2022 the places will be limited to eight in total in order to give more focus and value to the individual scholars. Successful applicants will take part in a three-month training scheme, a mix of virtual and face to face education from some of the most exciting names in the drinks industry, complimented by experts in career development, branding and wellness.

Some of the mentors involved in the programme include Anna Sebastian, hospitality consultant, and Claudia Carrozzi, president of the UK's Bartenders Guild.

Double Dutch co-founder, Raissa de Haas, commented: “We are so excited to be relaunching our scholarship for 2022. Our inaugural year was a huge success, and we couldn’t be more delighted to be kicking off again. We’ve curated an amazing line up of mentors from bartending and beyond to give our cohort a real mix of sessions, providing content above and beyond their day to day”.

The scholarship is open to women aged 18 and over who are already working within the industry, or are looking to break into mixology.

You can apply here.




