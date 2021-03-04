Trailblazers event to raise funds for women in hospitality

By Jo Gilbert

A leading group of female creatives from across the drinks and art worlds are coming together for a panel discussion to share what makes them tick, while raising funds for Celebrate Her, an organisation run by The Artesian bar manager Anna Sebastian.

Organised to coincide with International Women’s Day on 8 March, the event will take self-expression, identity and creativity as some of its themes, and will be headed up by Katy Hessel, art curator and founder of The Great Women Artists network.

A line-up of top female creatives will also feature, including Anna Sebastian, the creative powerhouse behind the cocktail menu at The Artesian bar, contemporary artists Faye Wei Wei and Charlotte Edey, cocktail connoisseur Sandrae Lawrence and Bombay Sapphire master distiller Dr Anne Brock.

Organised by Bacardi-owned Bombay Sapphire, the event will be an outlet to showcase the talent of women who have seen bars and galleries close their doors via traditional channels over the past year.

Funds raised will also go to Celebrate Her, an organisation ran by Anna Sebastien which supports women in the hospitality industry.

“It’s wonderful to see female pioneers leading the charge when it comes to the arts and creative industries – everything from fine art and pottery, to cocktail creation and even gin distilling,” Hessel said.

“Creativity isn’t limited to traditional visual art. Anne, Sandrae and Anna are prime examples of women who have forged incredibly successful careers on the back of their creative thinking and talent.”

Dr Brock added: “Given the boundaries the drinks industry was confined to last year, with bars and pubs having to close their doors, we’ve seen people getting creative with cocktails at home.

“Mixology is the perfect outlet for someone who’s looking to explore their creative side, but also experiment with something a little different to traditional art forms. It’s so exciting to be part of a panel in celebration of International Women’s Day that ties the drinks and art worlds together through creativity.”

Panelists will talk about their creative experiences over the past year, including how they’ve experimented with new creative mediums and channels to connect with audiences.

The panel discussion will take place as part of Bombay Sapphire’s fifth instalment of Cocktails & Create in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The Zoom session will take place from 7pm-8.30pm on Monday 8 March. Tickets are available via Eventbrite on a pay what you feel basis, with all proceeds going to Celebrate Her, which supports women in the hospitality industry. Tickets can be purchased for a donation here.







