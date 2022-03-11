Ukrainian vodka supports fundraising for British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal

By James Bayley

Emporia, a spirits importer, is teaming up with several bars across the UK to serve cocktails with the Ukrainian Vodka ‘Staritsky Levitsky, Private Cellar’.

Distilled near Lviv, sales of Staritsky Levitsky will help raise £20,000 in funds for the British Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal.

James Rackham, CEO of Emporia and his Ukrainian wife, Lyubov, have family living near Lviv in Ukraine and are keen to help the humanitarian effort.

The Ukrainian vodka is being donated to The Cocktail Club, serving Staritsky Levitsky cocktails across their 13 venues in the UK between 18 – 20 March. Each cocktail using Ukrainian vodka will cost £10, with all the proceeds going to the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Additionally, Emporia is partnering with several bars across the UK, including Scotland’s leading cocktail bars, Nightcap, Panda & Sons and Hey Palu.

100% of the money will be donated to the British Red Cross in Ukraine.

Online spirits retailer Master of Malt will also be selling the donated stock for £50 a bottle, with all proceeds going to the appeal from 18 March.

For added support, on 20 March, The Covent Garden Social Club will host an industry event with Staritsky Levitsky to raise money for the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal. Tickets are available from Design My Night.

James Rackham said: “Like everyone else, we are feeling helpless at the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my wife and I want to support in any way we can. With Staritsky Levitsky vodka, we have a way to help here in the UK, which is very important to us.”

The Ukrainian vodka, Staritsky Levitsky, is named after mythical figures in Ukrainian history. Distilled near Lviv in Western Ukraine, the Staritsky Levitsky Private Celler Ultra-Premium Vodka is made in small batches and rested for 60 days before bottling.



Since news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the trade has responded in other ways, for example, many UK retailers are boycotting Russian-produced products, chiefly vodka.









