Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ukrainian vodka supports fundraising for British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal

By James Bayley
Published:  11 March, 2022

Emporia, a spirits importer, is teaming up with several bars across the UK to serve cocktails with the Ukrainian Vodka ‘Staritsky Levitsky, Private Cellar’. 

Distilled near Lviv, sales of Staritsky Levitsky will help raise £20,000 in funds for the British Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal. 

James Rackham, CEO of Emporia and his Ukrainian wife, Lyubov, have family living near Lviv in Ukraine and are keen to help the humanitarian effort.  

The Ukrainian vodka is being donated to The Cocktail Club, serving Staritsky Levitsky cocktails across their 13 venues in the UK between 18 – 20 March. Each cocktail using Ukrainian vodka will cost £10, with all the proceeds going to the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.  

Additionally, Emporia is partnering with several bars across the UK, including Scotland’s leading cocktail bars, Nightcap, Panda & Sons and Hey Palu.

100% of the money will be donated to the British Red Cross in Ukraine.

Online spirits retailer Master of Malt will also be selling the donated stock for £50 a bottle, with all proceeds going to the appeal from 18 March.  

For added support, on 20 March, The Covent Garden Social Club will host an industry event with Staritsky Levitsky to raise money for the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal. Tickets are available from Design My Night.  

James Rackham said: “Like everyone else, we are feeling helpless at the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my wife and I want to support in any way we can. With Staritsky Levitsky vodka, we have a way to help here in the UK, which is very important to us.” 

The Ukrainian vodka, Staritsky Levitsky, is named after mythical figures in Ukrainian history. Distilled near Lviv in Western Ukraine, the Staritsky Levitsky Private Celler Ultra-Premium Vodka is made in small batches and rested for 60 days before bottling.

Since news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the trade has responded in other ways, for example, many UK retailers are boycotting Russian-produced products, chiefly vodka. 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

C&C signs exclusive partnership with Moë...

Holly Ninnes to head up wine division at...

Russian buyers blocked from Barcelona

Stoli Group announces rebrand in respons...

Morrisons among UK retailers to boycott...

Beefed up buying power clinches Gérard B...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK, Europe and Americas

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: On Trade National Accounts Executive

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Management Accountant

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95