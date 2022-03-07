C&C signs exclusive partnership with Moët Hennessy in Scotland

By Jo Gilbert

C&C Group has announced a new sales and distribution agreement with Moët Hennessy in Scotland, making them the primary distributor for the wine and spirits division of the LVMH group north of the border.

C&C will manage distribution of the Moët Hennessy portfolio, one of the world’s leading Champagne brands, in wholesale and cash & carry channels in Scotland.

The distributor confirmed today that the company will sell Moët Hennessy UK’s full portfolio of products through their existing distribution businesses in Scotland – Tennent’s Wholesale, Matthew Clark, and Bibendum.

The partnership will thus combine “C&C’s market leading distribution in Scotland, with the strength of Moët Hennessy’s exceptional portfolio of luxury wines, spirits, and Champagnes”.

This portfolio includes Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Moët & Chandon, Ruinart and Veuve Clicquot.

The news follows the announcement from Bibendum via Harpers on Friday that C&C has clinched the exclusive rights to distribute the wines of Southern French pioneer Gérard Bertrand in the UK.

The new agency addition comes at a landmark time for Bibendum. The company is celebrating 40 years in business this month following a buyout by C&C – the owners of Irish cider brand, Magners – back in 2018, and has since made operational changes to increase its volume capacity and buying power across its multi-distribution channels.

Andrea Pozzi, managing director for C&C GB said: “We are delighted that Moët Hennessy has chosen C&C GB as their trusted partner to manage the distribution of their incredible brand portfolio in Scotland. This is great news for both businesses and for customers in Scotland."

Alexei Rosin, MD for Moët Hennessy UK adds: “We pride ourselves on our deep connections with Scotland, with two of our prestigious whiskies calling it home, as well as the ground-breaking hospitality trends and cultural agenda from the region. We are delighted to be extending our partnering with the C&C Group further by widening our footprint in Scotland as part of our strategic regional extension plan.”













