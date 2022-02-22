The Drinks Trust opens applications for vocational hardship programme

The Drinks Trust has announced that applications for its new vocational programme are now officially open to applicants. For the first time in its 135-year history, the Trust has introduced an initiative to alleviate long term hardship and train and educate the next generation of drinks and hospitality industry professionals.

The Develop programme has received generous support from Campari Group UK and Moët Hennessy UK.

Furthermore, operator groups have been recruited to deliver training and job opportunities to Develop graduates, with Gaucho and M Restaurants and Vagabond Wines amongst the first groups to support the initiative officially.

Ross Carter, CEO from The Drinks Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful to Campari Group UK, Moët Hennessy UK, Vagabond Wines, M Restaurants and Gaucho for being the founding partners in our vocational initiative, and we are confident that together we can make Develop a core part of The Drinks Trust offering for many years to come.”

The initiative aims to help around 750 beneficiaries in its first year of operation, with various training and development options available. For example, applicants can benefit from self-guided CV writing and interview skills workshops with top industry providers, including Wine & Spirit Education Trust, Institute of Brewing & Distilling, Mixology and European Bartender School.

Ian Harris MBE, chief executive for the WSET, said: “Develop offers a fresh, industry-wide approach to upskilling the workforce of the future, and we are thrilled to be joining the initiative as an Educational Provider.”

Develop was conceived to provide a long-term solution to individuals facing hardship and an opportunity to develop a successful career in our industry, with the ambition of lifting thousands of people out of hardship indefinitely. Industry leaders and influential figures have supported the initiative as being fundamental to the growth of our industry.

Courses are available to anyone who has worked or is currently working in the drinks and hospitality industry or new entrants to the industry. Courses have varying eligibility criteria, which candidates can consider before applying. To apply to any Develop courses, visit https://www.drinkstrust.org.uk/leading-skills-educational-providers

Ross Carter added: “We are encouraging anyone facing hardship and wanting to upskill within our industry, or those who want to begin a new career in the drinks hospitality industry, to apply to one of our leading educational courses.”

Industry businesses, be they brands, educators, distributors and operators, interested in understanding how best to support Develop, should contact Nicky Burston, operations manager at The Drinks Trust, at nicky@drinkstrust.org.uk to further the conversation.





