Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Drinks Trust opens applications for vocational hardship programme

By James Bayley
Published:  22 February, 2022

The Drinks Trust has announced that applications for its new vocational programme are now officially open to applicants. For the first time in its 135-year history, the Trust has introduced an initiative to alleviate long term hardship and train and educate the next generation of drinks and hospitality industry professionals.

The Develop programme has received generous support from Campari Group UK and Moët Hennessy UK.

Furthermore, operator groups have been recruited to deliver training and job opportunities to Develop graduates, with Gaucho and M Restaurants and Vagabond Wines amongst the first groups to support the initiative officially.

Ross Carter, CEO from The Drinks Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful to Campari Group UK, Moët Hennessy UK, Vagabond Wines, M Restaurants and Gaucho for being the founding partners in our vocational initiative, and we are confident that together we can make Develop a core part of The Drinks Trust offering for many years to come.” 

The initiative aims to help around 750 beneficiaries in its first year of operation, with various training and development options available. For example, applicants can benefit from self-guided CV writing and interview skills workshops with top industry providers, including Wine & Spirit Education Trust, Institute of Brewing & Distilling, Mixology and European Bartender School.

Ian Harris MBE, chief executive for the WSET, said: “Develop offers a fresh, industry-wide approach to upskilling the workforce of the future, and we are thrilled to be joining the initiative as an Educational Provider.”

Develop was conceived to provide a long-term solution to individuals facing hardship and an opportunity to develop a successful career in our industry, with the ambition of lifting thousands of people out of hardship indefinitely. Industry leaders and influential figures have supported the initiative as being fundamental to the growth of our industry. 

Courses are available to anyone who has worked or is currently working in the drinks and hospitality industry or new entrants to the industry. Courses have varying eligibility criteria, which candidates can consider before applying. To apply to any Develop courses, visit https://www.drinkstrust.org.uk/leading-skills-educational-providers

Ross Carter added: “We are encouraging anyone facing hardship and wanting to upskill within our industry, or those who want to begin a new career in the drinks hospitality industry, to apply to one of our leading educational courses.”

Industry businesses, be they brands, educators, distributors and operators, interested in understanding how best to support Develop, should contact Nicky Burston, operations manager at The Drinks Trust, at nicky@drinkstrust.org.uk to further the conversation.


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Some relief in New Zealand as harvest lo...

Courvoisier unveils bottle redesign

SMEs hit back over government’s proposal...

Wine Paris paves way for return of inter...

Juvé & Camps joins Bibendum

Highest volumes of Champagne produced fo...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: National Account Manager - Tesco & Sainsburys

...

Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95