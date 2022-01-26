Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hospitality sector welcomes relaxation of work from home rules in Scotland

By James Lawrence
Published:  26 January, 2022

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced yesterday (January 25) that office workers would be allowed to return to their desks from 31 January, a move that has been enthusiastically welcomed by the Scottish Licensed Trade Association.

Colin Wilkinson, SLTA managing director, commented: “This really is excellent news for Scotland’s licensed hospitality venues as having people back in their offices and workplaces will breathe life back into our city and town centres.”

He added: “This, coupled with the relaxation of rules surrounding table service and physical distancing in licensed premises, very much gives our industry hope for a more normal 2022.”

The Scottish government also confirmed that adults will no longer have to wear face coverings for parties, or indoor events for children under five from January 28.

However, Wilkinson expressed disappointment that there was no mention of Covid-19 passports, which remain a requirement in nightclubs. “Nightclubs have been hit hard during the pandemic and our understanding from today’s announcement is that this remains in place for these premises,” he said.

“This will continue to have a negative effect on these late-night businesses who desperately need to start to rebuild for the future. We also eagerly await the outcome of the Scottish Government’s consultation on a new pathway for dealing with Covid variants in the future, something announced over three weeks ago and only in general consultation now.”

Meanwhile, the Welsh government has said that self-isolation rules will be cut to a minimum of five days from January 28, in a bid to help businesses struggling with chronic labour shortages.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

...

Indigo Wines: Head of Logistics

...

Agile Media: Harpers Reporter

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95