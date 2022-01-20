Subscriber login Close [x]
ProWein May reschedule to clash with LWF

By James Lawrence
Published:  20 January, 2022

Messe Düsseldorf, the body responsible for organising ProWein, has confirmed that the trade fair will not take place in March as originally planned.

The body has now confirmed that the fair will take place from 15-17 May, which means the show will clash with the London Wine Fair in the UK, due to take place in physical form from 16-18 May (a digital portion of the fair is scheduled for 9-10).

As reported by Harpers, rumours of a postponement have been circulating across the German media for over a week, suggesting that the original 27 to 29 March date was unsustainable due to travel restrictions and global disruption in the wake of the Omicron variant.

In an email to exhibitors seen by Harpers early today (20 January), the exhibition firm stated: “In view of the currently very dynamic infection patterns and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the originally planned dates in March 2022 can no longer be kept. Furthermore, we see higher chances of success in the postponement of ProWein – more visitors at ProWein and thus more success for you.”

According to Messe Düsseldorf, the layout and format of the trade fair will not change.



