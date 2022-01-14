Prowein postponement likely

By Jo Gilbert

It looks almost certain that Prowein is being postponed, with several German publications apparently confirming that the show is being pushed back from March to May, along with a number of exhibitors.

Despite no official word from the organisers as yet, Harpers has heard from several directions that the fair, which was due to go ahead from 27 to 29 March, has been pushed back due to ongoing march of Omicron.

This includes several articles from the German trade press and exhibitors that explained they had been told by Messe Düsseldorf that the show will be delayed.

It’s another blow for many in what is turning out to be yet another domino effect of event cancellations across the international trade. One supplier told Harpers that having to postpone will mean potentially losing money on flights and hotels.

They said it looks like a majority of events will be “crammed into April and May making them manic months – this happened last September, with many of the 2021 events in one month. It was exhausting but also meant no event got their full attendance or attention as people were either elsewhere or shattered”.

Questions have been increasing in recent weeks as to whether the fair would actually go ahead, given rising Omicron cases and the show being completely cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

The fair is considered the most important wine fair in the world. In pre-Covid years, the fair is known to welcome around 60,000 visitors and 7,000 exhibitors from around 60 countries.

