Scottish government confirms that hospitality restrictions will end

By James Lawrence

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish parliament that the vast majority of Covid-19 restrictions issued before Christmas 2021 will end on 24 January.

In news that is bound to delight the hospitality industry, nightclubs will be allowed to reopen, while large indoor events will return and social distancing rules will be abandoned.

The only major rules to remain in force stipulate "working from home if possible”, and the requirement to take a lateral flow test before socialising.

In addition, the use of face masks on public transport and indoor public places will continue, while Sturgeon advised people to keep their gatherings "small" to reduce the risk of infection.

As reported by the BBC, the First Minister told MSPs that Scotland had "turned the corner on the Omicron wave".

"Although we can be increasingly optimistic at this stage, we must all still play our part in helping further slow the spread of the virus,” said Sturgeon.

Meanwhile, the Welsh government has said that legal limits on the number of people that can meet outdoors will end on 21 January.

In addition, nightclubs will be able to reopen from 28 January, while the requirement for table service or two metre physical distancing in hospitality venues will end.

However, a Covid-19 pass will still be needed to access large indoor events, such as nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and concert halls.







