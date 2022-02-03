Q&A: Raffaele Boscaini Masi

Raffaele Boscaini, seventh-generation coordinator of the Masi Technical Group and marketing director of Masi Agricola, explains to Andrew Catchpole what makes this leading Italian family producer tick
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.