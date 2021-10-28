Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Autumn Budget is ‘double-edged sword’ for independent retailers

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  28 October, 2021

Business rates and the national minimum wage represent a ‘double-edged sword’ for independents retailers, the Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) has claimed.

The trade group said it was pleased that Chancellor Rishi Sunak in his autumn Budget is to introduce a 50% discount on business rates for retailers and scrap the planned increase on fuel duty.

However, the increase in the national minimum wage from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour will undoubtedly have a “serious detrimental effect” on independent retailers’ ability to employ and retain staff.

“In an ideal world, we would all like to pay our staff more, and we can understand the Chancellor’s desire to help people at the lower end of the pay scale. But the headline increase in the wage rate does not include the increase in National Insurance and pension contributions, as well as the forthcoming social care levy, that employers also have to pay,” said NFRN national president Narinder Randhawa.

“Rather than boosting many shop workers’ incomes, the increase in the minimum wage will have the opposite effect of threatening jobs in the sector.”

Randhawa added that independent retailers had already been hit hard by the Covid pandemic, with many having to reduce staff levels and hours and take on more of the work themselves.

“This increase to the national minimum wage and the inevitable knock-on effects will only make matters worse,” he said.

He welcomed the cancellation of a planned increase on fuel duty that will come as a relief to those retailers who provide home delivery services and added that the organisation “broadly” welcomes the decision to freeze business rates and offer a 50% discount for one year.

“Newsagents and convenience store owners have kept the UK going during all the hardship of the last two years. Now is the time for the government to help us, not turn its back,” he said.

The NFRN has 15,000 stores in membership, a “large number” of which include off licences and independent alcohol retail trade.






Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95