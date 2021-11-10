Five minutes with Caroline Thompson-Hill, Accolade Wines

By Jo Gilbert

Jo Gilbert finds out more about the Accolade Mud House/Tesco Loop partnership via Caroline Thompson-Hill, managing director, Europe, at Accolade Wines.



How did the Loop partnership come about?

Sustainability is a key pillar of our business. We’re constantly looking for ways to reduce our environmental impact. The Tesco and Loop partnership provided us with the perfect opportunity to help wine shoppers make more sustainable choices, and to build on the great progress we’ve already made in this area.

What does Accolade hope to gain from the partnership?

We’re always keen to trial new sustainable solutions, continuing the progress on our sustainability journey following our carbon-neutral certification last year. The Loop partnership, with its ethos of Shop, Return, Refund, Repeat, helps to cut down on packaging waste and promote the circular economy – this trial is a look to the future of grocery shopping.

What do you hope to learn?

We hope to learn a significant amount about consumer attitudes and reactions to the scheme, along with gaining operational understanding of circular economy models.

Why are such schemes important?

Reducing the environmental footprint of our products is a key focus for us to ensure we’re able to sustainably offer our quality wines to consumers for years to come. Partnerships between suppliers, retailers and experts enable us to develop and trial potential solutions.









