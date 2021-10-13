Limited edition ALESSANDRO M. corkscrew in promotion with MSI

By Michelle Perrett

MSI, the computer and gaming company, has launched a new promotion called Live in Everyday Passion, offering a free limited edition corkscrew.

ALESSI the homeware brand, has designed the ALESSANDRO M. – MSI corkscrew, which will be given as prize when purchasing selected All-in-One PCs, desktops, and monitors.

The promotion runs until 31 of December 2021.

MSI, which is known as a world-leading gaming PC brand, has launched the corkscrew promotion after expanding its business to commercial solutions, dedicated to providing wider services from companies, home offices, hybrid-working to distance-learning.

While ALESSI is a world-recognised housewares and kitchen utensil brand, it is dedicated to making products with the concept of creativity, aesthetics and designs.

The design of the corkscrew, which was two-and-a-half years in the making, pays tribute to Alessandro Medini with his glasses, Prussian blue sweater and Proust armchair.

The ALESSI “ALESSANDRO M.” corkscrew, designed by Alessandro Medini for ALESSI, is recognised as the perfect combination for MSI’s concept – “Tech Meets Aesthetic”.

After making a qualified purchase, customers must visit the promotion page and follow step-by-step redemption process to get the limited edition the corkscrew.









