Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

CGA: Digital consumerism continues to accelerate post-Covid

By James Lawrence
Published:  28 September, 2021

New research undertaken by CGA Strategy and a global reputation management firm has revealed the importance of maintaining a robust digital presence in the pandemic era, with consumers increasingly focusing on social media reputations – and peer review sites – before planning a night out.

The study included insights from 2,000 nationally representative consumers who visit a bar, restaurant, pub or hotel once every six months.

It found that consumers rely on digital tools and online reputation before, during and after their visit. In the early stages of the consumer journey, a venue’s website, Google and Facebook are the most popular channels for discovery, booking and confirming Covid-19 safety measures.

Social media platforms, along with ratings and review sites like TripAdvisor, are more commonly used during and after the visit.

According to the study, most consumers' first digital priority is to ascertain a venue's range of menus and pricing structure, before delving into online reviews and possible discounts and promotions.

Nearly half of all respondents searched for reviews (48%) on TripAdvisor, which beats Google (34%) and a venue’s own website (27%). Brands focused on younger consumers should focus on Google as TripAdvisor is more popular for consumers aged 55 or older, the study said.

Businesses focusing on young adults should know that reviews are a core component of the eating and drinking out experience, with more than one-third (38%) usually leaving a review.

Andy Dean, CGA client director, said: “The pandemic has dramatically accelerated the use of technology in hospitality, and consumers and businesses alike have become much more confident in using it to engage with one another.

“For all brands, understanding exactly how, where and when guests want to connect, and responding quickly and constructively to all the feedback they receive, are going to be crucial elements of reputation and marketing strategies in 2022 and beyond.”







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Brand Manager Tempus Two UK, Europe and Americas

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95