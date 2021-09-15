Subscriber login Close [x]
Aldi launches inaugural 'Zerozecco' ahead of Christmas 2021

By James Lawrence
Published:  15 September, 2021

The German discounter Aldi has unveiled a new range of alcohol-free drinks ahead of the festive season, including a zero abv Prosecco imitation.

Branded as Zerozecco, the drink will be priced at £2.49 for a 70cl bottle. It joins Aldi's existing range of no and low-alcohol products, including an alcohol free 'pilsner' (£2.49 6x330ml) and Alska Strawberry & Lime Cider 0.5% (89p for 500ml).

The wellness drinks craze has expanded significantly in recent times. Prosecco label La Gioiosa launched an alcohol-free sparkling wine last year, as did Cava producer Vilarnau.

“Creating our alcohol-free sparkling wine isn’t much different from making traditional Cava,” explained Vilarnau's winemaker Eva Plazas.

“After fermentation, the winery uses state-of-the-art rotary column technology to remove the alcohol and then adds some CO2 to create very fine and subtle bubbles.”

Earlier this year, the IWSR released a report supporting the widespread belief that global consumers are increasingly prioritising health and wellness when selecting their favourite drinks brand.

According to the analyst's No-and Low-Alcohol Strategic Study 2021, sales of no/low alcoholic beverages will increase by 31% in total volume by 2024.

“What we’re seeing is a moderation trend that’s sweeping across key global markets, and that’s bringing with it increased demand for reduced alcohol, or alcohol-free drinks,” said CEO Mark Meek.

“Brand owners will have an important role to play in the future development of no/low low alcohol, as increasing the breadth of products available to consumers and their price points will support category growth and broaden its appeal,” he added.

International brewers like Heineken and AB InBev have also invested significant resources into growing the no and low alcohol category in recent years. 







