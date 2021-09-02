Billecart-Salmon appoints Crosby UK MD

By Lisa Riley

Billecart-Salmon UK has appointed its current vice president Chris Crosby as its new MD of the UK.

Taking on his new role with immediate effect, Crosby takes over from Colin Palmer, who has been an integral part of the House for 27 years and has placed Billecart-Salmon’s Champagnes firmly on the UK map.

Crosby joined the team as vice president in January 2019, since when he has focused on extending the company’s network of London on-trade, as well as members clubs, luxury hotels and developing new and existing partnerships.

His appointment as MD would ensure Billecart-Salmon’s position in the UK market was “further strengthened” in the years ahead, said the business.

“Chris is a highly experienced and dynamic business leader, who has a diverse background in the on-trade bringing over a decade of experience in the luxury sector,” said CEO Mathieu Roland-Billecart.

“I know he also shares the family values and long-term vision that are so dear to us at Billecart-Salmon, and I have no doubt he will continue to work closely with all our clients and partners, as Colin did.”

With over 10 years’ experience, Crosby has a diverse background in the on-trade, with a strong emphasis on luxury. His career began at Hakkasan as part of the team that relaunched the Ling Ling brand.

He then joined The Arts Club, where he was instrumental in the opening of the private members club, before moving on to join the opening F&B marketing team at Mondrian London (now Sea Containers Hotel) followed by his role as global sales & marketing director for COYA – a group of Peruvian restaurants with eateries in London, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Crosby said: “I am delighted to be taking the helm at Billecart-Salmon in the UK. Colin and I have worked closely together over the past few years to ensure a seamless transition and have built on our extensive networks. I am thoroughly looking forward to driving the UK business forward and increasing our profile in key target sectors.”