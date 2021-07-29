Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Investment in hospitality sector halves in Q1

By Lisa Riley
Published:  29 July, 2021

Business investment in the hospitality sector halved in the first quarter of this year on an annual basis, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

Business investment in hotels and restaurants collapsed 52% (£702m), falling from £1.4bn in Q1 2020 to £649m between January and March. 

This was a 27.7% fall on the previous quarter and a long way off the sector’s all-time high of £2.2bn in Q4 1997. 

It was also dramatically worse than the performance of the UK industry as a whole. UK business posted a 16.9% annual fall in business investment across all sectors in the first quarter, dropping an estimated 10.7% on a quarterly basis to sit 17.3% below pre-pandemic levels (Q4 2019).

By comparison, UK GDP shrank 1.6% in the first quarter, down 6.1% year on year and 8.8% below pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2019.

“The hospitality industry hasn’t been out of the news over the past 18 months as the sector’s woes have closely tracked the nation’s fitful attempts to rid itself of Covid restrictions,” said Mark Tighe, CEO of business tax relief consultancy Catax.

“The end is now finally in sight and, with it, the sector should see the back of such dramatic variations in its levels of business investment. A long-awaited recovery is well on the way.”

Last month, ONS data revealed business investment in the hospitality sector had slumped 13.7% last year, trailing UK industry as a whole. 

 

 

 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: Account Manager based in North East

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95