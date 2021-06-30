Chaine’s GB young chef and somm winning duo announced

By Andrew Catchpole

Chef Kieran Bradley and sommelier Markron Patana have been announced as the winners of the Chaine des Rotisseurs Awards, recognising up-and-coming young talent in the industry.

The pair will go on to represent Great Britain in the international finals, in Paris for chefs in September, and Lyons for sommeliers in November.

At the awards, announced at London’s Royal Lancaster hotel, 26-year old Patana, who is junior sommelier at the three Michelin star Core by Clare Smyth, also bagged the Gerard Basset Trophy for best score in the blind tasting and food pairing section.

Patana won his title after beating Lorenzo Tonielli of London’s Edition Hotel (silver), and Biagio Castaldo of Piazza Italiana (bronze).

Tiring of his original course as an accountant, he has been at Core for eighteen months, following an internship at Le Gavroche as part of his Front of House course at the ALMA Scuola Internazionale di Cucina Italiana.

“‘I wanted to do something dynamic, competitive and team centric", said Patana. "Something that would make me strive to be better day by day."

Meanwhile, Bradley, who works at the five star Vineyard Hotel at Stockcross, picked up Young Chef of the Year, also assuring his place representing GB in the final.

Due to the current staffing shortages plaguing hospitality, Bradley was unable to get away from the kitchen to make the awards bash, but later said: “‘Winning was the last thing I was expecting. It was such a surprise, as I had never done anything like that before.

“Now I am looking forward to going to Paris to compete against the rest of the world. Cooking in France is a dream come true.”

Phillip Evins, Bailli Délégué for the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs GB added: “These are two remarkable young men, both showing amazing talent. They will go far.”







