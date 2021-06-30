Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Chaine’s GB young chef and somm winning duo announced

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  30 June, 2021

Chef Kieran Bradley and sommelier Markron Patana have been announced as the winners of the Chaine des Rotisseurs Awards, recognising up-and-coming young talent in the industry.

The pair will go on to represent Great Britain in the international finals, in Paris for chefs in September, and Lyons for sommeliers in November.

At the awards, announced at London’s Royal Lancaster hotel, 26-year old Patana, who is junior sommelier at the three Michelin star Core by Clare Smyth, also bagged the Gerard Basset Trophy for best score in the blind tasting and food pairing section.

Patana won his title after beating Lorenzo Tonielli of London’s Edition Hotel (silver), and Biagio Castaldo of Piazza Italiana (bronze).

Tiring of his original course as an accountant, he has been at Core for eighteen months, following an internship at Le Gavroche as part of his Front of House course at the ALMA Scuola Internazionale di Cucina Italiana.

“‘I wanted to do something dynamic, competitive and team centric", said Patana. "Something that would make me strive to be better day by day."

Meanwhile, Bradley, who works at the five star Vineyard Hotel at Stockcross, picked up Young Chef of the Year, also assuring his place representing GB in the final.

Due to the current staffing shortages plaguing hospitality, Bradley was unable to get away from the kitchen to make the awards bash, but later said: “‘Winning was the last thing I was expecting. It was such a surprise, as I had never done anything like that before.

“Now I am looking forward to going to Paris to compete against the rest of the world. Cooking in France is a dream come true.”

Phillip Evins, Bailli Délégué for the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs GB added: “These are two remarkable young men, both showing amazing talent. They will go far.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

...

C & D Wines: National Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95