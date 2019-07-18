Subscriber login Close [x]
Montblanc named a sponsor of the Louis Roederer Wine Writer Awards

By Helen Gilbert
Published:  18 July, 2019

Montblanc is to sponsor the Emerging Wine Writer category at this year's Louis Roederer Wine Writer Awards.

The event, which is being held at the Royal Academy of Arts on 18 September, celebrates global excellence in wine writing.

The German manufacturer of luxury writing instruments, watches, jewellery, eyewear and leather goods will join existing sponsors Domaines Ott*, Domaine Faiveley, Pio Cesare, Marchesi Mazzei and Ramos Pinto.

Last year, Harpers' columnists Guy Woodward and Tim Atkin triumphed at the awards.

Woodward collected the International Wine Columnist of the Year 2018 accolade, and Atkin was named Online Communicator of the Year 2018, a category he also won in 2014.

Atkin was also recognised as feature writer of the year in the 2015 awards.

The 2019 shortlist is due to be announced at the end of July.





