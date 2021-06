Rosé from Austria - Promotional Feature

Rosé wine is winning friends and becoming increasingly popular, thanks to its freshness, fragrantly spicy aromas and appealing colour. It has long since shed the reputation of being “neither fish nor flesh”. Austria offers a wide range of rosés; some are particularly delicate, while others are racy or powerful – a few of them even with protected designation of origin.

ALL-ROUNDER: APERITIF, SUMMER WINE, FOOD COMPANION

Austria is still a little bit of an insider tip for friends of this style of wine. Those who know about it want to keep it secret so that they can explore its diversity in peace. Those qualities for which Austria’s red and white wines are best known also apply to rosé: a distinctive and unique balance of fruit, body and freshness. Austrian rosés not only perform as splendid solo artists for an apéritif or an evening on the patio, but also offer great choices to accompany the country’s traditional dishes, as well as international fare. Excellent rosés are found in all of Austria’s vinegrowing regions and take many different forms. They range from charming nouveau styles to refreshing examples of Zweigelt and Sankt Laurent from Niederösterreich, to racy Schilcher from Weststeiermark or spicy Blaufränkisch and Zweigelt rosés from Burgenland. In some regions, the tradition reaches so deeply that their pink-shaded delicacies are protected by the DAC system. If you see the name of the wine region on a label followed by the abbreviation DAC, you can be sure you’re holding a wine typical of this region in your hand.

AROMATICS

Rosé not only combines the best of red and white wines in the visual sense, but also in terms of taste: freshness and structure, fruit and spice. Depending on the grape variety and production method, it is sometimes lighter, sometimes more powerful, sometimes fruitier or even spicier. In general, however, rosé wines tend to display the following aromas:

GLASS & SERVICE

A glass with a bowl that is not too wide and tapered toward the top is most suitable for rosé, concentrating the fragrant notes of the wine. This sort of glass – with or without a rim – also guarantees a precise flow of the rosé on to the tasting zones of the tongue, which emphasises its delicate interplay of fruit and acidity. Ideal serving temperature is 8-11°C, drinking temperature some 2°C higher. The more powerful and more complex the wine, the higher the serving temperature ought to be, in order to allow the aromas in the nose and on the palate to develop optimally. A bottle of rosé can indeed be aged and benefit from a certain degree of maturity. As with white or red wine, it all depends on the style: complex and well-structured wines are generally better for the cellar than light and fresh wines. It is better to get those into the glass earlier. If in doubt, simply ask the producer directly what recommendations on ageing and maturity they can give.

DINING WITH ROSÉ

Thanks to their refreshing structure and aromatic variety, rosé wines from Austria are wonderful companions to creative cuisine. There are virtually no limits when it comes to combinations – from roasted poultry, grilled fish and seafood to spicy salads and braised vegetables with a Mediterranean flavour, especially if olives, tomatoes or garlic are involved. Their field of application extends to traditional snack bread with liptauer (a paprika-spiced spread), cold cuts or minced lard. One even encounters successful pairings with eastern cuisines, ranging from India to China. Specifically, the wines can be classified as light & sparkling, fruity & spicy, or powerful & racy.

■ light & sparkling (eg rosé sekt): beef carpaccio, fresh vegetable salad, baked spring rolls

■ fruity & spicy (eg from the Rosalia): roast chicken, spaghetti vongole, grilled fish, Indian paneer tikka

■ powerful & racy (eg Schilcher): roast pork, Indian lamb biryani, plates of cold cuts

ROSÉ PLAYLIST

The right mood for the right wine: you will find a Spotify playlist with the heading Rosé All Day to listen to and enjoy with a good glass of rosé from Austria. Have fun and cheers!