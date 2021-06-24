Subscriber login Close [x]
Lanchester starts recruitment drive

By Lisa Riley
Published:  24 June, 2021

Lanchester Wines has expanded its sales team with the appointment of Rebecca Vernon, who joins in a newly created role of senior business manager-retail. 

The appointment is the first of a number of recruits due to join the business over the next few months, with at least one joining in July and "more in the recruitment stage", the business told Harpers.

Vernon has 10 years’ experience working within UK grocery and retail having account managed national and regional retailers. 

Her appointment forms part of Lanchesters’ strategy to focus and expand in the retail sector following the launch of its indie-focused service, Vintrigue Wines, in 2020. 

Based in the North West, Vernon will be working with Lanchester's existing convenience and multiple retail customers developing own-brand labels and driving sales of existing product lines. 

The new role will also mean she is responsible for business development within this market, working closely with Lanchester's purchasing, sales and marketing teams.

“With Rebecca working within convenience retail and our Vintrigue team already tracking growth across the indie sector, we now have the team and the tools in place for exponential growth across all retail channels,” said director of sales Mark Roberts.

“We’ve made the conscious business decision to step out of post-restrictions with a positive foot forward and eyes firmly on the future. This is a new role created in line with Rebecca’s experience and I’m sure you’ll agree she’ll be a fantastic addition to the team.”

Vernon said: “Lanchester Wines already has a strong portfolio of products and my role will see me identifying opportunities for innovation. This is an exciting challenge, enabling me to bring my experience of strategic retail business development to an already strong business.”

Roberts spoke to Harpers last year about the impact of doing business in the 'new normal'. 



 

 

 

Most read articles

