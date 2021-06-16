Vivino promotes Lincoln to senior commercial director Europe

By Lisa Riley

Vivino has promoted Joshua Lincoln to senior commercial director Europe.

Lincoln, a former MD at Majestic Wine and founding member of Naked Wine, joined the business in October last year as its first UK MD, forming part of Vivino’s strategy to redouble its focus on British drinkers.

Having spearheaded Vivino's commercial efforts in the UK for the past nine months, Vivino said it had decided to expand Lincoln’s role across Europe in order to continue its “incredible growth”.

“The plan has always been to test this structure and approach in the UK first, with the aim of expanding to other markets if successful,” Vivino told Harpers.

“Josh will continue to focus on listening to Vivino's global community and growing the brand's expanding network of independent wine merchants, helping users to find and enjoy wines perfect for them,” it said.

Lincoln will remain based in the UK, it added, "ensuring the growth plan is delivered", with Paul Jones continuing to look after the day-to-day running as UK country manager and buying director.

"This is an exciting period of growth for Vivino and I'm really looking forward to working with our European markets to increase our personalisation capabilities, develop strategic relationships with wineries, suppliers and merchants, and give our community access to wines they tell us they love,” said Lincoln.

“Our approach is enabling us to grow in a way that is great for the industry and great for the consumer... it's a win-win."

Earlier this month, Vivino named Olivier Grémillon as the company’s new CEO, taking over from co-founder Heini Zachariassen.

