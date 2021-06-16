Subscriber login Close [x]
Trade bodies urge PM to delay rates payments

By Lisa Riley
Published:  16 June, 2021

A group of hospitality trade bodies have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay business rates payments following Monday’s announcement that Covid restrictions will remain for another four weeks.

In a letter to Johnson the trade bodies – UK Hospitality, the British Beer & Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping and CAMRA – have reiterated the importance of providing support for the sector, with restrictions now in place until at least 19 July. 

They have urged him to delay the reintroduction of business rates payments by at least another three months, stating that while the reasons for the extension were understood, it did not change the fact that hospitality businesses would be suffering acutely for another extended period.

The quartet also asked that Johnson prioritise the additional £1.5bn business rates support package announced back in March. 

“Our sector is facing one of its toughest periods in its history and this latest delay is yet another setback,” said a spokesperson.

“Many pubs cannot break even under current restrictions and around 2,300 still remain closed. It is now absolutely critical that the government provides our sector with further support – else the recovery of our pubs will be over before they’ve even been given a chance.”

Meanwhile, ministers are expected to announce later today that the moratorium for business tenants, which was due to end 30 June, will be extended for at least another six months. 

Across the border, the Scottish trade has called on the Scottish ministers to “get out from behind their desks” and see first-hand the struggles the sector is facing after the government said the move to the lowest level of restrictions was “likely” to be pushed back three weeks, until mid-July. 

It has also called for “proper” financial support to be put in place in the event of restrictions continuing.

 

