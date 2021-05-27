Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Welcome to our Vineyard tour with Banfi

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  27 May, 2021

With Italy’s top wines surging in popularity and Brunello di Montalcino at the front of that wave, Harpers invites you to join the team at leading producer Banfi for a live tour among the vines surrounding this impressive estate.

As part of our ‘Welcome to my Vineyard’ series, we've partnered with Banfi and editor Andrew Catchpole will be catching up with the estate’s Jgor Marini live from Montalcino on 3 June at 3pm to discover how this winery’s stunning location and climate and soils influence the vines and wines that Banfi produces today.

In addition, owner Cristina Mariani-May will also be joining Andrew from New York to discuss Banfi’s philosophy and forward-thinking sustainable approach, along with the pioneering techniques and technologies used in their ‘pursuit of excellence’.

To wrap up this philosophical and viticultural exploration, the session will conclude by tasting the seductive Banfi Poggio alle Mura Brunello 2015, with Jgor talking us through this wine and how, in his own words, the vineyard, viticulture and winemaking are reflected in the bottle.

To reserve your place for the forthcoming Welcome to our Vineyard tour with Banfi, please register here.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

C & D Wines: National Account Manager

...

Salcombe Distilling Co: Marketing & Sales Support Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95