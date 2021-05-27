Welcome to our Vineyard tour with Banfi

By Andrew Catchpole

With Italy’s top wines surging in popularity and Brunello di Montalcino at the front of that wave, Harpers invites you to join the team at leading producer Banfi for a live tour among the vines surrounding this impressive estate.

As part of our ‘Welcome to my Vineyard’ series, we've partnered with Banfi and editor Andrew Catchpole will be catching up with the estate’s Jgor Marini live from Montalcino on 3 June at 3pm to discover how this winery’s stunning location and climate and soils influence the vines and wines that Banfi produces today.

In addition, owner Cristina Mariani-May will also be joining Andrew from New York to discuss Banfi’s philosophy and forward-thinking sustainable approach, along with the pioneering techniques and technologies used in their ‘pursuit of excellence’.

To wrap up this philosophical and viticultural exploration, the session will conclude by tasting the seductive Banfi Poggio alle Mura Brunello 2015, with Jgor talking us through this wine and how, in his own words, the vineyard, viticulture and winemaking are reflected in the bottle.

To reserve your place for the forthcoming Welcome to our Vineyard tour with Banfi, please register here.