New M&S Found range champions rare and unusual wines

By Andrew Catchpole

UK premium retailers M&S has launched a Found range, bringing affordable ‘hidden treasures’ from the wine world to its customers.

Featuring off-piste varieties, such as Roditis, Mauzac and Fetească Regală, unusual styles including a Vinho Verde rosé and the first UK appearance of a single varietal Nerello Cappuccio, the wines will retail at between £7 and £10.

Found is the culmination of work by M&S winemakers Sue Daniels and Belinda Kleinig, who have been “scouring the world” for unusual and less known styles and varieties to introduce to the shelves.

“This range was such a delight to put together, we’ve been able to dig deep and unearth some real wine rarities, and we’re really excited to share these with customers,” said Daniels.

“It’s a call to venture further afield with wine choices, and to indulge in some much-needed armchair escapism. We hope that customers will discover new favourites with Found and that it builds confidence in pouring a glass of something new, opening up a world of options.”

M&S said the Found range is also shaped by an emphasis on sustainability, with carbon offsetting and water management programmes prominent throughout, along with emphasis on organic and biodynamic practices, with the 12 wines being 100% vegan too.

In summer 2020, against the backdrop of job cuts and streamlining the business, M&S refocused on growing profitable areas of its business, including online and food and wine.







