Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Liberty’s Mary Wright snaps up Vintners’ Cup at WSET ceremony

By Lisa Riley
Published:  18 March, 2021

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) is today holding a virtual graduation ceremony to recognise the achievements of graduates who completed their WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines in 2019/20. 

Due to Covid restrictions, only one prize was awarded this year – The Vintners’ Cup, which is awarded to the student who achieves the highest overall mark across all units of the Diploma in each academic year. 

This year’s winner is Mary Wright, who completed her WSET Diploma at WSET School London and works for Liberty Wines as Sogrape Iberia Estates ambassador. 

I am absolutely thrilled to have been awarded The Vintners’ Cup and Scholarship and am really grateful to The Vintners for their very generous study grant. I'm looking forward to a trip to the vineyards of South America, hopefully in the not-too-distant future,” said Wright.

Hosted by WSET CEO Ian Harris, the virtual graduation will include addresses from last year’s Outstanding Alumni Award winner Ferran Centelles and new honorary president Paul Symington, together with congratulatory messages from WSET’s Diploma Centres across the world. 

“Our annual graduation ceremony is a focal point in the WSET calendar,” said Harris. 

“While it is disappointing that it cannot take place in-person at the Guildhall in London this year, we are happy to be able to celebrate our recent graduates’ success virtually – as we are embracing digital platforms in all areas of our business,” he said.   

As part of the WEST’s aim too becoming “more inclusive in every way”, the organisation had decided to stage a virtual ceremony every year – alongside the in-person event, “ Harris added. “This will make it accessible to the maximum number of graduates.”

This year sees a total of 252 new WSET Diploma graduates honoured from 26 Diploma Centres across 30 countries worldwide, with the 2019/2020 cohort of graduates considerably smaller than in previous years as exams could not take place in many countries due to Covid restrictions.

There are now over 11,000 WSET Alumni globally.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95