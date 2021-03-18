Liberty’s Mary Wright snaps up Vintners’ Cup at WSET ceremony

By Lisa Riley

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) is today holding a virtual graduation ceremony to recognise the achievements of graduates who completed their WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines in 2019/20.

Due to Covid restrictions, only one prize was awarded this year – The Vintners’ Cup, which is awarded to the student who achieves the highest overall mark across all units of the Diploma in each academic year.

This year’s winner is Mary Wright, who completed her WSET Diploma at WSET School London and works for Liberty Wines as Sogrape Iberia Estates ambassador.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have been awarded The Vintners’ Cup and Scholarship and am really grateful to The Vintners for their very generous study grant. I'm looking forward to a trip to the vineyards of South America, hopefully in the not-too-distant future,” said Wright.

Hosted by WSET CEO Ian Harris, the virtual graduation will include addresses from last year’s Outstanding Alumni Award winner Ferran Centelles and new honorary president Paul Symington, together with congratulatory messages from WSET’s Diploma Centres across the world.

“Our annual graduation ceremony is a focal point in the WSET calendar,” said Harris.

“While it is disappointing that it cannot take place in-person at the Guildhall in London this year, we are happy to be able to celebrate our recent graduates’ success virtually – as we are embracing digital platforms in all areas of our business,” he said.

As part of the WEST’s aim too becoming “more inclusive in every way”, the organisation had decided to stage a virtual ceremony every year – alongside the in-person event, “ Harris added. “This will make it accessible to the maximum number of graduates.”

This year sees a total of 252 new WSET Diploma graduates honoured from 26 Diploma Centres across 30 countries worldwide, with the 2019/2020 cohort of graduates considerably smaller than in previous years as exams could not take place in many countries due to Covid restrictions.

There are now over 11,000 WSET Alumni globally.