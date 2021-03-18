Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Govt fails to provide new roadmap evidence

By Lisa Riley
Published:  18 March, 2021

The government has failed to provide any new evidence as to why indoor hospitality cannot open the same day as non essential retail, according to night-time economy adviser for Greater Manchester, Sacha Lord.

Lord, who instigated legal action against the government over the lack of evidence for delaying reopening of the hospitality industry for five weeks after ‘non-essential’ retail, is now planning to take the case to the High Court for a Judicial Review. 

In a tweet posted posted late yesterday afternoon, Lord said: “We've just received the governments response.

“They have failed to introduce any new evidence as to why indoor hospitality cannot open the same day as non essential retail.

“We'll now be working through the night to take our case to the High Court for a Judicial Review.”

Earlier in the day, Lord had tweeted: “The whole legal team now have everything prepped and ready. The government has until the end of today to show us the evidence. Hospitality, with measures in place, should open the same day as non-essential retail.” 

Last weekend, Pizza Express investor Hugh Osmond joined Lord in backing his legal action to force a judicial review of the roadmap.

Following the news of the legal challenge, UK Hospitality earlier this week urged the government to review the roadmap, calling on it to “make decisions based on data, not dates”.

Earlier this month, the government launched a review into commercial rents as it extended the moratorium, which was due to expire at the end of this month, by three months. 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95