Industry-supported 'blueprint' to support hospitality reopening

By Jo Gilbert

Members of the trade are being invited to have their say as part of a UK Hospitality (UKH) backed inquiry which aims to shore up long-term support for the on-trade once bars and restaurants reopen.

‘After the Vaccine – Saving the UK’s Town and City Centres Post Covid-19’ is a new consultation being organised by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Hospitality and Tourism.

There has been widespread anticipation of re-opening in the nation’s pubs and bars, with recent reports suggesting that pubs are being booked up as far in advance as July.

However, the APPG has said that the long-term challenges faced by the UK's hospitality and tourism businesses remain “significant”.

The evidence gathered will provide an “industry-backed blueprint”, the group said, and will help government on how to rebuild hospitality and tourism businesses in cities and on high streets across the UK when Covid restrictions are eventually lifted.

“While there is latent demand for hospitality amongst the general public, after a year of decimated trade, national and devolved government’s must take the right approach to rebuild hospitality and tourism in our towns and cities,” the APPG said in a statement.

“The pandemic has thrown light on a range of regulations and business practices that are no longer fit for purpose and which have or will hamper recovery efforts. Meanwhile, longer-term challenges to high street businesses have been exacerbated and changes to working habits could reduce footfall into cities and towns permanently, with significant implications for businesses.”

Members of the trade are now being urged to have their say as part of the evidence gathering exercise.

The consultation will tackle diverse issues such as business operations, taxation and how to rebuild hospitality and tourism in a green and sustainable way.

As the secretariat of the APPG, UKH will be working closely with members of the trade and MPs on the inquiry and on the report that follows.

The APPG is the same that wrote a letter the Chancellor ahead of the March 2021 Budget, calling for a continuation of the VAT reduction and an extension of the business rates holiday, along with other sector-specific support measures. Over 80 cross-party MPs signed the open letter.

The deadline for responses for the new inquiry is Wednesday 7 April 2021. To view the consultation questions and take part, click here.

Questions can be directed to Richard Clifford at rclifford@ukhospitality.org.uk










