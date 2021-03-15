Subscriber login Close [x]
Lay & Wheeler unveils wine design competition

By Lisa Riley
Published:  15 March, 2021

Lay & Wheeler has launched a charity competition to design the label for an exclusive parcel of 2015 Bordeaux from Château Giscours. 

The wine in question is a late release of Château Giscours’ second wine, La Sirène de Giscours, from the 2015 vintage, with Lay & Wheeler opening the design of the label of the wine to the public and the trade.

From a shortlist of three designs, the finalists will be judged by a panel comprising Jancis Robinson OBE, Alexander Van Beek, general director of Château Giscours, Mathieu Chadronnier, MD of Bordeaux negociant CVBG, and Lay & Wheeler MD Katy Keating. 

Both Lay & Wheeler and CVBG, its négociant partner in Bordeaux, will be donating 100% of the profits from the sale of this wine to The Drinks Trust's Covid-19 Relief fund, to benefit members of the on-trade who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“As an online wine merchant, we’ve been privileged to stay open throughout the pandemic, while others have not,” said Keating. 

“With this privilege comes a responsibility: to help our friends in the hospitality industry. We’re thrilled that CVBG and Château Giscours also wanted to help.”  

The winner will be announced 19 April, and all three finalists will receive a case of six bottles of the wine when it arrives in the UK.

“It’s a chance to see your own artwork on a limited parcel from one of Bordeaux’s great estates, in addition to supporting an industry that is so integral to our enjoyment of wine,” said Keating. 

The wine is available for advance purchase here, and will also be made available to the on-trade.

Full competition details can be found here

Last month, Lay & Wheeler revealed it is gearing up to build a new head office and warehouse.

 

