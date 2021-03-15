The Drinks Trust’s ‘Drinks community’ goes live

By Lisa Riley

The Drinks Trust has announced that its new skills sharing, networking and wellbeing platform, The Drinks Community, has gone live.

The industry charity said The Drinks Community had been in beta-launch for four weeks and had already had over 700 professionals in the UK drinks industry sign up as members.

The interactive platform is dedicated to creating connection and opportunity for drinks professionals by providing a place where people from the UK drinks industry can share knowledge on work and wellbeing and raise sector-specific questions, providing the bridge between disciplines, specialisms and product channels.

It is also positioned as a space for drinks professionals to “pull together and support one another” at a time where connection will be key to the recovery of the industry, post-Covid-19 lockdown.

The ambition was for The Drinks Community to be the leading networking, upskilling, careers, wellbeing and vocational space for drinks people, said The Drinks Trust.

“The Drinks Community will be the voice of drinks people, from the point of production to the point of sale,” said CEO Ross Carter.

"Together, we will create, curate and share the most relevant and exciting resources that will help grow careers and connect more people across our vibrant industry. We will offer the services and opportunities that will help our people become more skilled, ultimately making our sector stronger, smarter, more connected, more resilient and more diverse. First and foremost, The Drinks Community will exist to deliver on a genuine need within the drinks industry, particularly now, at a time when community will be central to the recovery of the drinks and hospitality sectors.”

The platform offers access to both "inspirational and practical" advice, which will be delivered via: Inspirational pieces; Forums: Vocational materials; Videos and promotion and support of The Drinks Trust’s wellbeing and hardship services.

The Drinks Community will also give members the chance to be a regular donator to The Drinks Trust.

Membership levels will comprise free membership, £5 monthly donations and £10 monthly donations, with donations going towards continuing to support The Drinks Trust in its services for drinks industry professionals.

In December, The Drinks Trust launched the Drinks Community Mentor Programme for which it is calling for applicants for both mentors and mentees on a rolling basis, with the next round of the programme launching in June 2021.





