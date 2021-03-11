Off-Piste expands Argentinian portfolio

By Lisa Riley

Off-Piste Wines has expanded its Argentinian portfolio with Bodegas Salentein and Bodegas Callia.

The deal will see Off-Piste take on distribution across the off-trade with immediate effect.

Founded in 1996, Bodegas Salentein now covers 2000ha in the centre of the Uco Valley, of which 800ha are under vine, and also includes a gravity-fed winery, a centre for contemporary art and a hotel.

In 2003, Salentein founder Mijndert Pon set his sights on the more northerly region of San Juan, establishing Bodegas Callia in the Tulum Valley.

In Mendoza, five vineyard areas cover altitudes of between 1050m and 1700m above sea level, producing Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay varietals.

“We’re delighted to be representing Bodegas Salentein and Bodegas Callia in the UK,” said Off-Piste wines’ buyer Paul Meihuizen.

“I have always respected and admired how they have pushed the boundaries to achieve the global success that they have, and I am very excited to be partnering with one of Argentina’s true wine gems,” he said.

Robert Bruijnzeels, European commercial director for Bodegas Salentein, added: “After having established our wines well in the UK on-trade, it is a logical next step to take our wines of Salentein and Callia into the off-trade.

“We believe that Off-Piste Wines are the right partner to help reach UK consumers. We are very excited to work with the very professional and experienced team of Off-Piste Wines.”

The wines available from Off-piste comprise Callia, Callia Magna, Callia Esperado and Callia sparkling, and from Salentein, Elevado, Portillo, Killka and Osado alongside Salentein Barrel Select, Salentein Single Vineyard and Salentein Sparkling.





