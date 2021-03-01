Hedonism moves online with subscription service

By Michelle Perrett

Hedonism, the fine wines and spirit boutique in London’s Mayfair, has launched its first subscription-based service called Case Study by Hedonism.

This is the brand’s first foray into a subscription model, which can be signed up for periods of three, six or 12 months, and will be focused on education and exploration.

Hedonism is one of Harpers 50 Best Indies 2020 coming in at number five for being a “true gem” that “pulls in wine lovers from around the world”.

The subscription move follows virtual wine tastings which Hedonism has been offering during lockdown in varying price brackets, and which the team said has demonstrated a shift towards new and exciting wines. The subscription service has been designed to allow recipients to explore and experience new wines delivered straight to their doors.

This March the new service will focus on unusual, lesser-known grape varieties from undiscovered regions.

The masterclass, priced at £200, will include a mix of picks from Hedonism’s Sub £30 category, which includes 800 different lines, as well as an “indulgent” special addition.

Meanwhile the Thesis, priced at £700, will feature some of the more iconic, and exclusive wines in the portfolio as well as a few classics.

Tasting notes will be provided and a special introductory gift from Champagne to glassware will also be selected for all new subscribers to the service.

Hedonism’s in-house team of experts will help those interested in tailoring their own selection or they can choose the wines for the recipients.

Tatiana Fokina, founder and CEO of Hedonism, which opened in 2012, said: “A key motivation for introducing this offering was to continue to educate our customers old and new on the rare gems at Hedonism. We have seen a real interest from individuals across our client base to grow their wine knowledge and the global pandemic has really given them the time to do this.

“As we hopefully move out of lockdown, we want to capture the audience whose interest in wine is offering them an easy way to continue to learn and explore.”

Last March, Hedonism launched the Hedonist Wine School – a series of ticketed wine tastings in an informal setting. The programme of events comprised a series of educational tastings throughout the year celebrating the “unexpected and the under £30 offering”.







