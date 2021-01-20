Chris Maillard takes the helm at Decanter

By Jo Gilbert

Decanter has a new editor-in-chief in the form of Chris Maillard, a former Restaurant, BBC Top Gear, and Sky magazine journalist who has taken the magazine’s top editorial job.

As well as working across a number of titles and publishing sectors, Maillard has also conceived and launched the globally successful 50 Best Restaurants awards and has worked agency-side with Interbrand and WGSN.

He also has a broad history of working in the branded content world, including work for clients such as BMW, Royal Mail, l’Oréal and HSBC.

Maillard takes the reins of consumer-focused wine title Decanter, which is now pushing ahead with a rapid expansion plan under the helm of new owners Future Plc, which acquired 41 brands from TI Media, including Country Life, Wallpaper and Woman & Home in 2020 for £140 million.

Maillard said: “I am delighted and honoured to be entrusted with a tremendous brand like Decanter. It has a stellar worldwide reputation, a great team, and an unrivalled heritage. And now that it’s under the ownership of an ambitious, fast-moving company in the shape of Future, I look forward to helping take it to even greater heights.”

“This is an appointment which demonstrates our ambition to drive the Decanter brand forward under Future ownership,” Decanter managing director Paul Newman added. “We are all hugely excited to be working with Chris and his long track record of success in digital, print and awards coupled with his product development expertise perfectly complements a multi-channel operation like Decanter.”

Maillard will be spearheading plans to expand the brand to new territories and markets.

Formerly owned by TI Media, Decanter now belongs to Future plc, an international media group and digital publisher, which also owns brands such as Techradar, Gamesradar+, Marie Claire UK, Guitar Player and Total Film.











