Bodegas Frontonio joins Bancroft

By Lisa Riley

Bancroft Wines has expanded its Spanish portfolio with Bodegas Frontonio.

The mission of Bodegas Frontonio, founded in 2010, is to “restore the pride of Aragon” – the little understood, ancient wine region between Rioja and Catalunya with Zaragoza at its centre.

The passion project of three friends – Fernando Mora MW, oenologist Mario López and international business lawyer Francisco Latasa – Bancroft Wines described Bodegas Frontonio as one of the most “refreshing wine ventures” in Aragón, both in terms of recovering old vines and driving Garnacha’s renaissance in the area.

The latest addition to Bancroft’s portfolio was an “exciting step” towards strengthening the company’s Spanish portfolio, said Lenka Sedlackova MW, senior brand manager at Bancroft Wines.

“Spain is and will continue to be a huge focus for us and we look forward to being able to introduce the wines of Frontonio to a diverse customer base here in the UK, and help them establish strong off-trade distribution, as well as continuing their success in the on-trade,” she said.

Mora added: “We are thrilled about this new partnership with Bancroft Wines. Here in Valdejalón we take great care of our old vineyards for our single vineyard cuvées. Old vineyards, indigenous grapes, organic farming, hand picking, foot treading, and use of gravity form the basis of our traditional way to make wines.”

Frontonio is one of 40 producers to have joined Bancroft over the last few months.







