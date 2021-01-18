Four Corners Wine expands Cali portfolio with new trio

By Lisa Riley

Premium California importer Four Corners Wine has enhanced its portfolio with a trio of new wineries.

Available with immediate effect, the trio comprises Dalla Valle Vineyards, Heimark Vineyard and Fait-Main Wines.

Dalla Valle Vineyards, previously represented in the UK by Pol Roger, is recognised as one of Napa’s pre-eminent family-run wineries earning global acclaim for yielding wines of “extraordinary character and vintage”, according to Four Corners Wine, which described Heimark Vineyard as one of the “most exciting” new projects in Napa Valley, located on an historic wagon trail in Dutch Henry Canyon.

Fait-Main Wines, it added, was a “deeply personal project to winemaker, Benoit Touquette, who is leading the new generation of superstar winemakers and who originally hails from Lyon”.

After moving to California, Touquette consulted for Screaming Eagle, Ovid and Arietta and is now winemaker for a host of brands, including Realm Cellars, also within the Four Corners Wine stable.

His "strict adherence to stratospheric quality standards” produced an end result that rivalled “the very best that Bordeaux has to offer”, said Stuart Young, co-founder of Four Corners Wine.

“We are immensely proud of our community of wineries and we are delighted to welcome these three producers to the Four Corners Wine family. As a business we have always sought to build long term affiliations with winemakers who are creating, in our opinion, the world’s most exciting wines,” he said.

“We pride ourselves on the strength of our winery relationships and in turn they trust that we will act as custodians for their remarkable work, helping our clients to discover and appreciate the innovation and pioneering spirit of California wines.”

Four Corners Wine significantly expanded its portfolio in 2020 with the addition of ADAMVS, Aperture Cellars, Arista Winery, Hyde Estate Winery, Favia Erikson Winegrowers, Downstream Wines, Stewart Cellars, Spear Winery.









