Sherry champions add zing with own Manzanilla

By Andrew Catchpole

Long known for their passionate support of sherry, 44 Group founders the Morgan brothers have gone a step further and launched their own Manzanilla.

Born “out of pure passion”, Manzanilla 44 is the result of a joint project between the tapas group’s Owen Morgan and Bodegas Barón, resulting in a collaboration that is the first of its kind for the producer.

As an International Sherry Educator, who goes under the handle @sherrymonster44 on social media, Owen has done much to advance the profile of sherry, with the platform of his tapas bars also bringing sherry to a notably younger audience.

Having been brand ambassador for Bodegas Barón after introducing them to UK importer Morgenrot in 2014, Morgan spotted the potential for working with the “very forward thinking” family-owners to help bring their sherries to a younger audience.

After two years of tasting “in every corner of the cellar”, the Morgan brothers went for “a super fresh Palomino wine in a younger criadera of the Anselmo Paz solera”, with the resulting wine averaging five years of ageing, bottled en rama.

“It is an absolute honour that the family have trusted the 44 Group to produce their own Manzanilla with them from the Molinillos Bodega, the oldest in Sanlúcar, whose central naves date back to 1631 and where the soleras of Anselmo Paz are guarded,’ said Owen.

Manzanilla 44 will be available in all 44 Group restaurants from mid-next week, as well online at Mercado 44 www.bar44.co.uk/shop, and offered to trade “who are looking to take advantage of the sherry revolution and offer this beautiful wine as part of their portfolio”.







