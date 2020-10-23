Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hillebrand acquires bulk liquid logistics company Braid

By Lisa Riley
Published:  23 October, 2020

Hillebrand has acquired bulk liquid logistics company Braid as part of a strategy to strengthen its expertise in handling non-hazardous liquids in bulk, such as wine. 

Recognised as a "diversified group offering innovative" bulk liquids logistics services worldwide, Braid would not only complement Hillebrand’s array of bulk liquids solutions, but also expand its manufacturing capabilities, with two more facilities located in the UK and China, said the business.

The combination of Hillebrand’s bulk liquids services and Braid would create a "world leading end-to-end service provider for bulk liquids and one of the largest food-grade ISO tank operators globally”, it added.

“Braid offers an exciting opportunity for Hillebrand to strengthen its network of services, products, skills, knowledge and teams”, said Cees van Gent, CEO and chairman of the executive board of Hillebrand

“With its global reach, wide range of customised logistics solutions in bulk liquids transportation, as well as its manufacturing and technology know-how, the acquisition of Braid supports Hillebrand’s strategy to not only lead the market in logistics services for alcoholic beverages but also for non-hazardous bulk liquids,” he said. 

Allan Leddra, CEO of Braid, added: “Hillebrand’s acquisition of Braid provides a major growth opportunity for both businesses. The two companies will achieve more as a unit, increasing value for customers, given both companies’ high reputation for providing a leading customer experience in bulk liquids logistics.” 

Leddra and his management team will join Hillebrand to drive a successful integration and continue to grow the consolidated bulk liquids business of Braid and Hillebrand. 

“We also share the same values and culture, so we are confident that our employees will smoothly integrate in the new organisation and will find new growing opportunities within Hillebrand.”

In December last year, Hillebrand acquired US warehouse and transportation business Royal Logistics and Royal Service Transport (Royal).




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: On Trade Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95