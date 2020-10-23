Hillebrand acquires bulk liquid logistics company Braid

By Lisa Riley

Hillebrand has acquired bulk liquid logistics company Braid as part of a strategy to strengthen its expertise in handling non-hazardous liquids in bulk, such as wine.

Recognised as a "diversified group offering innovative" bulk liquids logistics services worldwide, Braid would not only complement Hillebrand’s array of bulk liquids solutions, but also expand its manufacturing capabilities, with two more facilities located in the UK and China, said the business.

The combination of Hillebrand’s bulk liquids services and Braid would create a "world leading end-to-end service provider for bulk liquids and one of the largest food-grade ISO tank operators globally”, it added.

“Braid offers an exciting opportunity for Hillebrand to strengthen its network of services, products, skills, knowledge and teams”, said Cees van Gent, CEO and chairman of the executive board of Hillebrand.

“With its global reach, wide range of customised logistics solutions in bulk liquids transportation, as well as its manufacturing and technology know-how, the acquisition of Braid supports Hillebrand’s strategy to not only lead the market in logistics services for alcoholic beverages but also for non-hazardous bulk liquids,” he said.

Allan Leddra, CEO of Braid, added: “Hillebrand’s acquisition of Braid provides a major growth opportunity for both businesses. The two companies will achieve more as a unit, increasing value for customers, given both companies’ high reputation for providing a leading customer experience in bulk liquids logistics.”

Leddra and his management team will join Hillebrand to drive a successful integration and continue to grow the consolidated bulk liquids business of Braid and Hillebrand.

“We also share the same values and culture, so we are confident that our employees will smoothly integrate in the new organisation and will find new growing opportunities within Hillebrand.”

In December last year, Hillebrand acquired US warehouse and transportation business Royal Logistics and Royal Service Transport (Royal).











