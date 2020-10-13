Jascots adds Stift Gottweig

By Lisa Riley

Jascots Wine Merchants has announced the arrival of Stift Gottweig’s wines to its portfolio, one of Austria’s oldest wineries and described as "best exponents" of Grüner Veltliner.

Stift Gottweig’s vineyards are clustered around the Gottweiger Berg in Kremstal across a variety of terroirs, with the jewel in the crown being the Ried Gottschelle which produces highly concentrated Grüner Veltliner from old vines between 50 and 70 years in age.

Winemaker Fritz Miesbauer was named winemaker of the year for 2020 by Austrian wine magazine Falstaff.

“Stift Gottweig’s Grüner Veltliners are a benchmark for the variety, if anyone doesn’t appreciate how good this grape can be then these wines will be a revelation. To represent one of Austria’s great wineries is a source of pride for us and the wines are such great value that we will be able to share them with all of our customers,” said Jascots buyer Christine Barkey.

The wines on offer now from Jascots are Ried Gottschelle Grüner Veltliner 2018, Furth Kremstal Grüner Veltliner 2019 and Messwein Grüner Veltliner 2019.

The latest addition follows Jascots strengthening its Spanish portfolio last month with three new producers, Juan Carlos Sancha from Rioja Alta, Iria Otero Mazoy from Ribeiro and Hacienda Solano from Ribera del Duero.