SA’s DGB acquires Fryer's Cove

By Lisa Riley

South African wine and spirits company DGB has purchased Fryer's Cove for an undisclosed sum.

Described as one of the most “unique boutique wineries” in the country, Fryer's Cove is situated at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean on the Cape West Coast. It produces cool-climate Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir from its six hectares of Bamboes Bay vineyards planted 500m from the water’s edge.

DGB, which owns brands such as Boschendal and Bellingham, has acquired Fryer's Cove through Artisanal Brands, a DGB subsidiary focussing on the niche and artisanal wine sector, including Old Road Wine Co in Franschhoek.

Like the Old Road Wine Co, Fryer's Cove added a “unique brand to the DGB portfolio, one underscoring individuality with an own story that has delivered quality wines and captured the imagination of the consumer through the pioneering spirit involved in establishing the brand”, said Tim Hutchinson, executive chairman of DGB.

Following the acquisition, Andrew Harris, marketing manager for The Old Road Wine Co will also be responsible for Fryer's Cove.

“Wine drinkers these days are looking for wines with interesting and exciting stories with which they can engage, and Fryer's Cove is exactly that. And if you can add an element of adventure into it, all the better,” he said.

Fryer's Cove would continue to lead the local and international interest in the Cape West Coast as a wine region, he added.

“The demarcation of Cape West Coast as a new sub-region last October has rightly given the region its own identity which we will work to preserve and celebrate,” he said.

“The Doring Bay wine in the Fryer's Cove portfolio has a lot of scalability and we will also review what further growth opportunities exist at the different price points. The uniqueness of Fryer's Cove as a destination is underscored by the fact that 50% of the current sales are from the cellar door.

“DGB will also be using its international network to place this brand in a number of selected markets, reinforcing South Africa as wine country like no other in terms of extraordinary sites, terroir and wine expression, much of which has still to be discovered.”

The Fryer's Cove transaction follows the recent announcement of Hutchinson and asset-management company Capitalworks purchasing the controlling shareholding in DGB from long-time investors Brait.







