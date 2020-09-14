Losh launches online satirical drinks magazine

By Andrew Catchpole

Shaking aside the current gloom and doom, drinks pundit Chris Losh has launched a new website, Fake Booze, which takes a sideways look at the trade and all its shenanigans.

More scurrilous than scathing, and running with the strapline ‘Like Truth – But Better’, Losh says that Fake Booze is “aimed at people who love drink, want to laugh and can tell the difference between fact and fiction”.

Guaranteeing no tedious debates or serious tasting scores or “pictures of old people with their nose in a glass”, the idea, says Losh, is to “help us all laugh through the chaos”.

As the former editor of Imbibe, chair of the Sommelier Wine Awards and now contributor to Harpers, Losh is well known across the trade for his pithy insights and straight-talking opinions, pushing as he does a (mostly) tongue-in-cheek persona as a ‘northern grump’.

Covering a host of topics from breaking news, such as ‘Vines not observing social distancing says extremist group’, to features including ‘Champagne drug Cristale Meth sweeps Europe’ and 'Franz Kafka’s tasting notes on Yellowtail Chardonnay’, the launch sets the tone for what’s to come.

Fake Booze will prick some of the pomposity of the trade, though in a way that few could take umbrage at, and do so at a time when many are much in need of a good guffaw to ward off the chaos and uncertainty at the door.

And, for any that overdose on cheap jibes and Loshian wit, help is at hand. As the editor writes: “In case of laughter-induced oxygen failure, social media links will drop from the ceiling”.

Those desperate for a laugh, or perhaps just desperate, can click through to Fake Booze here.





