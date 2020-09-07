50 Best Indies 2020 count down is on

By Andrew Catchpole

Join us as the annual Harpers 50 Best Indies awards are announced throughout this week (7 to 11 September), culminating in a live webinar with the top 10 on Friday as the final results are announced.

From Monday to Thursday from 11.30 onwards viewers can tune in to the 50 Best Indies results either on harpers.co.uk or via this link as recorded results are revealed in tranches of 10 each day, building towards the final, much coveted top 10 places during a live webinar session on Friday 11 September, also at 11.30am.

During the final live session on Friday not only will we be announcing the order of the Top 10, but we’ll be asking each of these merchants to reveal a little of the personality and strategy behind the success of their business and welcome you to join us for that session.

This much anticipated annual list showcases the best independent wine merchants in the UK and puts a spotlight on what they are doing to make their businesses stand out in this dynamic sector.

The judging for this year’s 50 Best Indies has taken place against the extraordinary backdrop of the pandemic, which has proved a catalyst for unprecedented innovation and adaptation across the sector – reflected in the results of this list championing the best in the business through 2020.

Registration is open for the Friday 50 Best Indies top 10 webinar and you can secure your place in the virtual audience at 11.30am on Friday 11 September by clicking though here.

Harpers 50 Best Indies 2020 is delighted to welcome Louis Latour and Lanchester Wines as our partners for this year's awards.







